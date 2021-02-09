The county is likely to see freezing temperatures again next week, according to the Essex Weather Centre.

Forecasters at the centre say the weekend will bring slightly warmer weather before the county is put ‘back in the freezer’ again next week.

Essex Weather Centre says the threat of more heavy snow has now passed and the county is set for a dry spell.

A spokesman said: “We’ll see the heaviest of the snow passing through on Tuesday.

“It’s likely to be cloudy and cold for the rest of the week, but if skies do clear away it could reach -10c at night.

“Most of the snow will begin to melt, and if the sun does come out then that will really help the thaw. The sun can be quite powerful, even in February.”

Forecasters say temperatures will be rising above freezing over the weekend, with the Met Office forecasting a top temperature of 6c on Sunday.

That still remains below the February average of 8c.

But the Essex Weather Centre says the cold snap will remain in place next week, with temperatures likely to head back down to freezing.

The spokesman added: “It’ll be back in the freezer next week because we’re still getting this air from eastern Europe.

“Places like Russia are -30c at the moment so there is the potential for it to get even colder here again next week.

“In terms of snow, we’re looking at Scandinavia and it looks like there’s high pressure over there now which means it will probably stay dry in Essex.

“It’s a long way off so that can all change.”

The weather centre says the biggest threat to Essex will likely be flooding when the snow and ice begins to thaw.

They say areas of the county, such as Southend, have already seen nearly a third of its yearly rainfall already in 2021.

That is around 200mm or eight inches of rain.