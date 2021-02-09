A NUMBER of mobile Covid testing sites in Essex have been forced to close today due to the adverse weather conditions.
Due to the snow, Three mobile testing sites are closed today in Canvey, Clacton, and Harwich, Essex County Council has confirmed.
But all rapid testing sites across the county remain open today, despite the impact of Storm Darcy.
A spokesman from County Hall, said: "Mobile testing sites in Clacton, Harwich and Canvey will be closed today due to the bad weather.
"If you are showing Covid-19 symptoms, please self-isolate until you can access a test.
"All rapid test sites remain open, but only visit one if you are not showing symptoms."