Essex is in the midst of a serious cold snap, with large parts of the county covered in snow.

Storm Darcy has brought several inches of the white stuff to Essex in the past 48 hours and caused schools to close.

Temperatures have also plummeted and have remained around or even below freezing during the daytime.

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the county until Thursday, with ice likely to be the biggest issue in the coming days.

But any hopes of a quick thaw look to be dashed, with the Met Office suggesting temperatures will remain around 0c all week.

Here is how the forecast is shaping up for each part of Essex in the coming days:

North Essex

Tuesday

The threat of snow showers remains throughout tomorrow, with the Met Office suggesting there is a 50 per cent chance of seeing more of the white stuff at various points in the day. It will be mainly be cloudy with a top temperature of 0c, and a low of -2c.

Wednesday

Sunshine and cloud is forecast for much of the day, but there is a 40 per cent chance of a snow shower around midday. Temperatures will struggle to get above 0c once again, and could even drop as low as -6c at night.

Thursday

A cloudy day is expected, with few threats of any snow or rain. Temperatures could rise to balmy 1c, while dropping as low as -1c.

Friday

Another cloudy day is in store, with temperatures lingering around 0c. There are very slim chance of rain or more snow. Temperatures are set to rise up to 5c by the weekend.

Mid Essex

Tuesday

Largely cloudy throughout tomorrow, but with the threat of heavy snow showers around 11am. The Met Office says there is a 50 per cent chance of seeing snow at that time. There may be some sunshine during the day, but temperatures will peak at 0c and drop as low as -3c.

Wednesday

Highs of 1c on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of snow showers through the morning. It will be a largely cloudy day, with some sunshine.

Temperatures will plummet to -5c overnight.

Thursday

Another cloudy day in store, but this time with little threat of any snow or rain. The top temperature will be 0c and a low of -2c.

Friday

The cloudy theme continues although there may be some sunny intervals in the afternoon. The temperature could rise to 1c by day but again linger around -2c overnight.

A maximum temperature of 5c is predicted by Sunday.

South Essex

Tuesday

A cloudy day is in store for south Essex tomorrow, with little or no threat of snow.

The maximum temperature will be 0c, with a low of -2c. Forecasters say the feels-like temperature will be more like -7c.

Wednesday

There is a 50 to 60 per cent of snow showers throughout the morning. Cloud will remain in place throughout the day and keep temperatures at 1c. That will drop down to -4c overnight.

Thursday

Any early snow showers will clear away for another cloudy day. The Met Office says there is a 30 per cent chance of a snow shower around 6am. South Essex can expect a top temperature of 1c, and a low of -1c.

Friday

The sun may appear at some point in the afternoon, but it will be another largely cloudy day.

Temperatures will remain at freezing both through the day and overnight, however they could climb up to 6c by Sunday.

What has the Met Office said about the forecast?

Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale, said: “With cold air across all of the UK any precipitation will fall as snow.

"Snow showers will continue to feed into eastern parts through the week. Many places will see further snow accumulations with a few centimetres likely quite widely.

"Some areas will see larger accumulations with 20 cm or more possible for some.

"Convergence lines, where showers organise into bands, becoming heavy and persistent, are likely to drive these larger accumulations and further warnings are likely to be issued as the locations affected become clearer.

“Overnight temperatures will be notably low through the week, especially in areas with lying snow.

"We can expect to see -10°C as far south as East Anglia later in the week.

"Daytime temperatures will also be cold, only reaching 1 or 2 degrees Celsius for many early in the week.

"With strong winds as well the wind chill will make it feel much colder.”