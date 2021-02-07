Two women were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A12.
The road - travelling northbound between junction 16 for Galleywood and junction 17 for Howe Green - was shut earlier this afternoon (February 7).
Emergency services, including paramedics, are understood to have been in attendance.
And Essex Police have confirmed that two woman were taken to hospital after the accident, which involved two vehicles and took place near Chelmsford.
Both vehicles came to a stop and overturned, with the fire brigade helping the occupants of a car to exit the vehicle.
Two women in a second vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
The road however has since re-opened and the incident has been cleared.
#A12 J16 towards J17 northbound - this incident has been cleared and the road has now re-opened #Chelmesford #Galleywood #HoweGreenhttps://t.co/45C1frYnQz— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 7, 2021
