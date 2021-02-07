PICTURES show the varying levels of snowfall across Essex today, as Storm Darcy sweeps across the county.
Readers have sent us their pictures of the snow from across the county, with Southend seeing levels of snow dramatically less than in Clacton, where cars and roads have been left covered.
This comes as Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan warned residents in the borough to "be careful" in the snow, to avoid putting more pressure on the NHS.
Three rapid coronavirus test centres in Southend have also been forced to close due to the adverse weather conditions.
The vaccine centre at Clacton Hospital has also closed today because of the snow.
Snappers from south Essex, Colchester, and Clacton are all featured in the following gallery:
- Josie Meade managed to capture the quiet Southend seafront this morning
- Mick Tanner snapped the Great Wakering common
- Sarah Joan Brushette was able to enjoy the snow in Shoebury with her pet pooch
- Emma Louise captured a glorious photo of Castle Park in Colchester
- Bev Banham, Colchester, with her beloved black Labrador Molly
- Doz Ansell snapped a rather deserted Clacton Golf Club
