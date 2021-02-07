A vaccination centre has been forced to close as a result of the snow.
The centre, based at Clacton Hospital, will be closed for today (February 7) because of the predicted severe weather.
Despite the day starting off with rain, the Essex Weather Centre says Storm Darcy is still set to affect Essex for the next 48 hours with strong winds and heavy snow.
And the EPUT team have since apologised for any disappointment or inconvenience caused due to the closure.
Our vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital is closed today because of the snow. Find info on how to re-book at https://t.co/X0YfNFNCCe. We are very sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience caused. @Essex_CC @suffolkcc @MSE_HCP @SNEE_ICS @southendbc @thurrockcouncil pic.twitter.com/hBFziMmHrn— EPUT (@EPUTNHS) February 7, 2021
The Met Office: "Rain is turning increasingly to snow across the southeast"
Forecasters issued yellow warnings for snow covering the length of Britain from Saturday.
And Storm Darcy has also led the Met Office to issue an amber warning for snow for the south-east of England from early this morning.
It was predicted there is a chance a few places could see as much as 20cm of snow.
