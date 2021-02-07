Royal Mail has issued an update on weekend delays across the UK due to Covid.

The company said the delays are due to staff isolating and social distancing guidelines meaning deliveries are taking longer.

With areas around the UK still affected, Royal Mail released a service update for customers.

The company said there are currently high volumes of mail being posted, which is having an impact on wait times.

A statement issued yesterday said: "Weekend delivery and collection services are expected to take place on Saturday.

Royal Mail said some postcodes are still suffering from delays due to the Covid pandemic

"Deliveries may also be made in some areas on Sunday as we work hard to get all mail to you.

"There are no collections on Sunday.

"Deliveries may be disrupted in some areas due to resourcing issues in a small number of our delivery offices.

"We’re working hard to deliver as comprehensive a service as possible to all our customers during these challenging times.

"Every single parcel and letter is important to us.

"Despite our best efforts and significant investment in extra resource, some customers may experience slightly longer delivery timescales than our usual service standards.

"This is due to the exceptionally high volumes of mail posted during this further lockdown period, alongside necessary coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices to keep our people and customers safe.

"In such cases, we always work hard to get back to providing our usual level of service as quickly as we can."

Here are all the postcodes affected by the postal delays:

Barking (IG11)

Burslem (ST6)

Croydon (CR0, CR9)

Debden (IG7-IG10)

Derby (DE1, DE3, DE21 to DE24, DE72 to DE74 and DE99)

Enfield DO (EN1-3)

Grays DO (RM16-RM20)

Harwich DO (CO12)

South Croydon DO (CR0, CR2)

St Albans (AL1-AL5)

Tamworth DO (B77-B79)

Wootton Bassett DO (SN4 and SN16)

Royal Mail added: “If you need to collect an item for which we've left a 'Something for you' card from one of these offices, please check royalmail.com/services-near-you for details of our revised Customer Service Point opening hours.

“If we’ve not left a ‘Something for you card’, and you do not have alternative arrangements in place, we’re sorry that your mail will not be available for collection.”

Customers can check Royal Mail updates every day to find out if their postcode is affected by the ongoing postal delays.