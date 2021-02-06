Storm Darcy is set to bring heavy snow and gale force winds to parts of England, while cold air from Russia will make the first February weekend feel anything but spring-like.

Forecasters have issued yellow warnings for snow covering the length of Britain from Saturday.

And the storm has also led the Met Office to issue an amber warning for snow for the south-east of England from early on Sunday morning.

There is a chance a few places could see as much as 20cm of snow, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office said the Dutch have named the low-pressure system that will bring strong winds and widespread snow to south east England on Sunday as Storm Darcy.

Places within the amber warning expected to be hit by Darcy include Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and Kent.

Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with the possibility of many stranded vehicles and passengers.

Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe will move across the UK over the coming days, bringing “significant” snow to parts of Eastern England and Scotland, forecasters said.

Daytime temperatures will stay in low single figures for much of the country, with some places staying below freezing and the bitter winds making it feel even colder.

And so to give you a clearer idea of when the storm is likely to hit, here are the times snow is expected to fall across the county - according to BBC weather:

Basildon

Sleet is expected from around 1am Sunday morning, with light snow settling in about 4am.

At 9pm, heavy snow showers and a moderate breeze are forecasted, with the snow expected to continue through Monday (February 8).

Southend

In Southend, sleet is likely to fall from midnight on Sunday, moving into light snow around 2am.

Heavy snow is predicted from 7am, and is likely to continue through Monday also.

Thundersley

Sleet will begin around midnight on Sunday, with light snow expected to fall from 3am.

Heavy snow is expected from 7am onwards, again continuing through Monday morning until around 1pm.

Castle Point

Snow is expected to fall lightly on Sunday at 1am, and continue until 11am on Monday, February 8.

Rochford

From midnight Sunday sleet is expected to fall, with light snow predicted from 3am onwards.

Heavy snow is likely from 8am, continuing into Monday.

Thurrock

From around 5am Sunday snow is expected in Thurrock, moving into heavy snow at around 6am.

Snow showers will continue until 10pm the same day, before continuing through Monday morning.

Tendring

Tendring residents can expect to see snow from midnight on Sunday until 11pm.

Snow is then forecasted to become heavier until 2am on Monday and carry on until midday.

Colchester

Sleet will begin from 11pm tonight before turning into light snow around 2am Sunday.

This will continue throughout the day, with heavy snow forecast from 3pm until 11pm.

Light snow will fall from 7am Monday morning until 1pm the same day.

Clacton

In Clacton sleet is likely from 11pm tonight, turning into light snow at 1am on Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast from 7am on Sunday until midday, where showers will lighten up.

Light snow will continue until 4pm Monday.

Read more:

The latest forecast as south Essex braces itself for snow and ‘severe cold weather'

Essex weather latest: Blizzards and up to 20cm of snow possible

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates joked that there seems to be a Jane Austen connection to the chilly weather in the UK, with Storm Emma back in 2018 and now Storm Darcy – both names being synonymous with the English novelist.

He said the worst of the weather will be seen in parts of east Norfolk, east Suffolk, down towards Kent and around the Thames Estuary.

Mr Keates said even central London could expect a few centimetres of snow.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK by Sunday.

“Showers will see snow accumulating across eastern areas. Within the amber warning area, more widespread snow is expected and we could see 5-10 cm of snow quite widely, with a chance that a few places could see 20cm or more.”