Another Beast from the East could head to the UK next week as temperatures are set to plummet, the Met Office has said.

It has been nearly three years since heavy snow and cold winds closed schools and caused travel chaos.

And the latest BBC weather monthly outlook mentions a 'Beast from the East' next week.

The Met Office also said temperatures are set to plummet to well below freezing over the course of next week.

Meanwhile, this weekend there are weather warnings in place for snow.

The UK is set to be hit by a huge winter storm (Image: WXCHARTS)

When asked about a potential return of the Beast from the East, the Met Office said a frozen blast from Russia will hit the UK from the middle of next week, with the potential for heavy snow and plummeting temperatures.

A Met Office spokesman said high pressure is expected to remain over Scandinavia throughout the week.

He said: "This setup is similar to the Beast from the East from 2018.

"We have high confidence that the high pressure system will develop, and it will turn colder than normal.

"The coldest days will tend to be around midweek as the air from Russia finally arrives in force.

"The upcoming spell of weather, whilst disruptive for some, is not expected to be as extremely cold as early March 2018, although there will still be a bitter wind chill.

"Many places in the east and north of the UK will see at least some snow, with parts of Scotland looking worst affected through Friday and Saturday."

What is the weather forecast for London and the south east next week?

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Snow on Sunday, and further snow showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Feeling very cold in often strong easterly winds. Occasional sunshine between showers. Sharp overnight frosts.

Wednesday 10 Feb - Friday 19 Feb

A cold start to the period with strong eastern winds. Heavy and frequent snow showers are likely across northern and eastern areas, especially over north eastern England and eastern Scotland.

Nevertheless, plenty of bright sunny weather is likely further south. There is a small threat of persistent snow and rain across parts of southwest England, most likely on Wednesday.

The Met Office and Public Health England have issued a cold weather warning

As the period progresses, remaining cold or very cold with brisk winds, but turning milder over southern and southwestern areas.

Outbreaks of rain and showers are likely across western areas, whilst mostly dry and bright in the north and the east.

Further snow and attendant wintry hazards continuing to affect northern areas but becoming increasingly confined over higher ground during the weekend.

What is the Beast from the East?

The 'Beast from the East' is a phrase used to describe cold and wintry conditions in the UK as a result of easterly winds from the near continent.

When pressure is high over Scandinavia, the UK tends to experience a polar continental air mass.

When this happens in winter, cold air is drawn in from the Eurasian landmass, bringing the cold and wintry conditions that give rise to the 'Beast from the East' moniker.

What happened in 2018?

The 'Beast from the East' winter storm in February 2018 saw heavy snow cause travel chaos across the country.

Biting winds from Siberia brought icy and snowy conditions across the country for a period of a couple of weeks and led to several deaths.