Can you spell the words most often misspelled on Google?

The words most commonly misspelled on the search engine have been revealed - and we want to know how many you can get.

Try this spelling test and see if you can nail the 11 words that are frequently missed.

What are the most common misspelt words on Google?

Most commonly misspelt words:

According to research from UK training company TheKnowledgeAcademy, "separate" was the most misspelt word in the month of June, with 92,000 people getting it wrong.

"Questionnaire" appears at number three on the list with "potato" - often wrongly spelled with an extra "e" on the end - in fourth.  

Here are the others:

Separate – mispelled 92,000 times

Zucchini – mispelled 60,400 times

Questionnaire – mispelled 46,000 times

Potato – mispelled 38,000 times

Diarrhoea– mispelled 20,100 times

Definitely – mispelled 18,800 times

Embarrass – mispelled 15,000 times

Conscience – mispelled 14,600 times

Unnecessary – mispelled 11,960 times

Bureaucracy – mispelled 5,750 times

Manoeuvre – mispelled 1,900 times

The data, commissioned by UK-based firm The Knowledge Academy, is based on Google searches carried out over the last month by users from around the world.

It also reveals the most common incorrect spellings for each word. 

  • How did you get on? Let us know how you got on in the comments.