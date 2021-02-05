ESSEX is braced for "severe cold weather" in the coming days, with the Met Office upgrading the weather warning in place.

Forecasters are now warning there is a '90 per cent probability' of severe cold weather between 9am on Saturday and 9pm on Wednesday in parts of England.

And Essex is now facing an amber weather warning for snow between 4am and midnight on Sunday.

Picture: Mikey Woodhouse

The Met Office said on Friday: "This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

"Although temperatures will be slightly milder today, it will become much colder over the weekend with a strong easterly wind flow developing during Saturday in the north, reaching the south Saturday night, with wintry showers in eastern and northern counties.

"This will likely lead to icy conditions on roads and risk of travel disruption.

"There is an increasing risk of significant snowfall in the far southeast and East Anglia as well Saturday night into Sunday.

"Very cold temperatures will spread to all parts of the country by the end of Sunday and into Monday morning - the coldest period of the winter so far. Indications are that all parts of England are going into a notable cold spell of weather as we head into the coming week with sharp overnight frosts, and temperatures near freezing by day, together with cold winds."

A map showing where the severe cold weather warning is in place

Residents are advised to "look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold" and make sure they have access to heating and food.

Picture: Simon Murdoch

Those with long term health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Several flood alerts are also in place in England, including four in Essex.

Drivers should take extra care on coastal roads and footpaths due to high water levels and avoid driving through flood water.

Picture: Michaela Shelma Fogasova

The Met Office said updates will be published when the alert level for a region is changed, at about 9am each morning.

For updates on the weather warnings in place you can visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice.