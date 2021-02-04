The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 135,483 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 105,071 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 16,739.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 13,673.
