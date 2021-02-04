A NEW "one stop shop" website has launched providing up-to-date information on the Covid vaccination programme across Essex.

The NHS in Essex has launched a new website which will give residents the latest information and advice on the roll out.

Set up by the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, it has a wealth of reliable and useful information and vaccination, ensuring residents have the most up-to-date details, including:

Guidance on who is currently eligible for the vaccine

Where to go for your vaccination

How to book a vaccination appointment

Information about attending your appointment

Advice about symptoms and getting yourself tested for Covid-19

The site also provides information in different languages along with a FAQ section, covering the most commonly asked questions.

There’s also information about self-care, volunteering and local support.

The site is supposed to be a "one stop shop" of useful information on Covid, and it is hoped it will dispel some of the myths and disinformation around vaccination.

Anthony McKeever, Executive Lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership & Joint Accountable Officer for the five CCGs, said: "Our priority is to get people vaccinated safely and efficiently and provide Essex residents with the most up-to-date and correct information and guidance around Covid-19 vaccination.

"This website will help to cut through some of the misinformation and concerns people may have around the vaccine and reassure people that they are doing the right thing."

The website will be updated regularly.

Visit www.essexcovidvaccine.nhs.uk.