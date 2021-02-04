Reality TV star Gemma Collins is set to open up about her life in a "shocking and emotional upcoming interview.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex will be revealing all about her rollercoaster life on hit ITV show Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

A source told the Daily Star : "Gemma didn’t hold back. No questions were off limits and she was really honest.

"It is going to be entertaining, shocking and emotional."

Th 40-year-old TV star has plenty to talk about with her turbulent on-off relationship with co-star James 'Arg' Argent, her tragic miscarriages as well as her weight loss journey.

READ MORE >> UK weather: Met Office say Beast from the East could arrive next week

Gemma has stepped in to support Arg after he revealed he needs gastric surgery to save his life.

After Arg sent Gemma some balloons for her birthday, it's thought she reached out to offer him help in his health battle.

A source told Heat magazine: "Gem is terrified of losing anyone close to her right now. With her father so unwell then Arg saying he could die because of his weight, it has pushed her over the edge.

"She will always love Arg and wants to help him as much as she can, even though they've had such a rocky relationship and are no longer officially together."

The last few weeks especially have been difficult for Gemma after both her parents caught Covid-19.

SEE MORE >> Covid vaccine scam: Rayleigh surgery's warning about fake nurse

Her dad was hospitalised in December with the virus but has thankfully returned home.

Gemma's dad Alan recently returned home following his hospitalisation with coronavirus just in time for her 40th Birthday.

Gemma has been updating her fans on Instagram after both of her parents caught Covid-19 and her dad was hospitalised in December last year.

As her dad battled Covid in Queens Hospital, Gemma said: "He's literally been fighting for his life."

The new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories starts on February 11 at 9pm on ITV