People are calling for a nationwide round of applause to pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore, who died today from Covid.

The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, was admitted to Bedford Hospital on Sunday.

His daughters said they "shared laughter and tears" with their father in their final few hours together.

Announcing his death, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said the last year of their father's life had been "nothing short of remarkable".

The Queen led tributes to Capt Sir Tom, "recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world".

And tonight, people have been calling for a nationwide doorstep tribute on Thursday to celebrate the veteran.

#ClapForTom has been trending on Twitter, with one person writing: "Lots of people calling for #ClapForTom Thursday evening. What a great idea and fitting tribute for this extraordinary man. Spread the word."

Another said: "So sad, a true hero during this crisis. I think a #ClapForTom would be amazing to honour him."

A third added: "I'm actually down for this idea, a man who has inspired millions & raised millions of pounds for the NHS, someone who shone a bright light in some of our darkest days, let's spread the word and #ClapForTom on Thursday evening at 8pm. Let's clap so loud he can hear us. #CaptainTom."

It comes after Clap for our Carers was held across the UK for 10 weeks at the beginning of the pandemic last year to show support for NHS staff and key workers who kept working to keep the country going during lockdown.

People were invited to safely take to their doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies to join in the national tribute.

Who was Captain Tom Moore?

Born 30 April 1920, Captain Sir Tom was an Army veteran who came to prominence when he walked 100 laps for NHS Charities Together in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, aged 99.

The fundraising walk began on 6 April 2020, during the first UK lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

His intention was to raise £1,000 for the NHS charity, but he soon became a social media phenomenon and had raised £12m by the time he reached the finish line.

As donations continued to grow, Captain Sir Tom became a household name and made many media appearances, with the total fundraising sum reaching over £30m.

"When we started off with this exercise, we didn't anticipate we'd get anything near that sort of money," Captain Sir Tom said at the time.

"All of them, from top to bottom, in the National Health Service, they deserve everything that we can possibly put in their place.

"They're all so brave."

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Captain Sir Tom was a former British Army officer, serving in India and the Burma campaign during World War Two and rising to the rank of captain.

After the war, he worked his way up to managing director of a concrete company, and also was an avid motorcycle racer.

Following his NHS fundraising triumph in 2020, the army veteran achieved a number one single with his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, alongside Michael Ball, making him the oldest person to ever achieve a UK number one.

A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore painted on a building in Southport (Peter Byrne/PA)"My grandchildren can't believe I'm a chart-topper," he said at the time.

Proceeds from the single went to NHS Charities Together.

On 30 April 2020, Captain Sir Tom celebrated his 100th birthday and received thousands of cards from well-wishers all over the world, including greetings from the Queen and prime minister.

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted by the Queen in her first official engagement in person since the start of the first lockdown.

Moore released his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day (below) in September 2020.