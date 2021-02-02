The Royal Mint has today revealed the rarest and most valuable 50p coins in circulation in the UK.

The government-owned mint posted the figures for the calendar year of 2019, providing the only official guide to the rarest coins in circulation.

The rarer a coin is the more valuable it is and the more a collector will pay for it - with the value also depending on condition.

In 2019, more than 500 million coins were released into circulation, including three new 50 pence designs celebrating Arthur Conon Doyle’s iconic Sherlock Holmes, and Paddington the Bear at St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London.

The figures have been revealed ahead of the 50th anniversary of decimalisation, which takes place on February 15, 2021 and saw the introduction of many of the coins used today.

SEE ALSO: Most valuable and rarest 50p coins in the UK

The shape of the 50 pence made it the ideal canvas for special commemorative designs, and over 70 events, anniversaries and individuals have been celebrated on circulating 50 pence pieces.

The famous 2009 Kew Gardens 50p remains the most coveted coin in circulation, with a mintage of just 210,000. Other rare designs include the 2011 Olympic 50p’s and the highly collectible Peter Rabbit 2018 coins.

Rarest 50p designs released into circulation in 2019:

2019 coins - Total mintage figures

50p Sherlock - 8,602,000

50p Paddington at the Tower - 9,001,000

50p Paddington at St Paul's - 9,001,000

Rarest 50p designs in circulation:

The value of the coin depends on the demand from collectors.

In general, the lower the mintage the rarer the coin, and the rarer the coin the more valuable it is.

The rarest 50p designs have been revealed

What did The Royal Mint say?

The Royal Mint’s Director of UK Currency, Mark Loveridge, said: “The 50p was introduced as part of decimalisation and has grown to become Britain’s favourite coin.

"The innovate shape of the coin makes it perfect for commemorative designs, and over the years we’ve commemorated many iconic occasions, events and individuals on a 50p.

“Coin collecting remains as popular as ever, and we were delighted to release a number of special designs into circulation in 2019.

"The Kew Gardens remains the most coveted coin, with a mintage of just 210,000 but it’s always exciting to find a special design in your change.

"As we approach the 50th anniversary of decimalisation, we are proud that this iconic work of art remains in the nation’s pocket.”

In addition to making coins for the UK, The Royal Mint is also the world’s largest export mint and produced around three billion coins and blanks for 30 countries in 2019-20.