LIVE: Updates as Matt Hancock gives coronavirus vaccine update at briefing

LIVE: Updates as Matt Hancock gives Covid vaccine update

By Robbie Bryson

Last updated:

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street briefing this afternoon.
  • He is set to give an update on the rollout of Covid vaccines across the UK.
  • Mr Hancock is likely to confirm all care home residents have now been vaccinated.
  • There is also some concern over the arrival of the South African Covid variant in the UK.
  • The Government is set to start testing people in parts of England after it was identified in 11 people.