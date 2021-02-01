Two men have been arrested following reports of suspicious activity around an Essex prison.
Police were called to Chelmsford Prison - which is based in Springfield Road - on Saturday to respond to reports of men throwing items into the prison.
Officers detained and arrested two men after they found a “large amount of drug paraphernalia”.
Police say the drugs have been seized and an investigation is underway into the incident.
A photo of the drugs which were found was posted on the Essex Police - Chelmsford Facebook page where officers thanked prison staff for assisting them.
