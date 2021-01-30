SAGE has urged the Government to make people wear face masks outdoors to help combat the highly-infectious Kent coronavirus variant.

The EMG group called for people to consider wearing them outside in crowded areas including parks, supermarket queues or outdoor markets.

They said that while masks play only a small role, their widespread usage would help contain the spread of the virus.

The suggestion was made in its meeting on masks and their usefulness in controlling the virus in January.

The paper also said a public awareness campaign would be useful, informing people of the importance of masks and how to correctly wear them.

On wearing masks outdoors the committee said: "Consideration should be given to using face coverings in a wider range of settings where people could be asymptomatic and may be in close proximity (<2m).

"This may include outdoor spaces where it is difficult to maintain distance and people may be close together for extended periods (medium confidence).

"As a precautionary measure it is recommended that public advice on wearing of fabric face coverings should be strengthened to more effectively promote their correct wearing, good hygiene practices associated with their use, and advice on the selection of effective face coverings (medium confidence)."

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty previously said it “is a risk” when people are “huddled together”, even when it is outdoors.

Current guidance does not say people need to wear masks in busy outdoor public spaces.

But Prof Whitty said there could be an argument for wearing masks in some circumstances.

"If people for example are crowded together in a queue outdoors, if they're really huddled together round a market stall or something - that is a risk with this virus - and in that situation there might be some logic to people thinking about wearing masks,” he said.

Borough Market, London, which has become the first outdoor space in the UK to legally enforce the wearing of face masks for all customers and stallholders

Pressed on whether people should wear masks in all outdoor settings, he said the most important thing was actually that people stayed home unless their journey was essential.

"I think that the much more important thing is that people should not be leaving their home unless they absolutely have to," he said.

"And where they do, try and keep their distance from people."