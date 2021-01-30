PART of the M11 has been closed following a three vehicle collision.
The crash took place on Saturday morning between Junction 6 for the M25 and Junction 7 for Harlow.
All traffic is being temporarily held.
Essex Traffic Control Centre said: "The collision involves three vehicles and all emergency services are currently in attendance.
"Essex Police lead the response to this incident.
"Highways England have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.
"The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.
"There are currently no delays approaching the closure however road users are advised to allow plenty of extra journey time."
No one is believed to be injured in the crash, however, recovery of the vehicles may take some time.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Here is a map of the queues:
UPDATED - M11 North bound - Accident betweenJ6 (M25) and J7(A414/Harlow)— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 30, 2021
All traffic being temporarily held and queueing traffic due to accident on M11 Northbound before J7 A414 Canes Lane (Harlow) pic.twitter.com/g7UDmVWVS3