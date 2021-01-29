Plans to build two theme parks have moved a step closer to becoming reality.

The London Resort’s £5bn proposals have met the standards required to be accepted for examination, according to the Planning Inspectorate which has looked over the 25,000-page application.

The application, and ultimately the decision, now passes to the Secretary of State.

The enquiry and validation process is expected to take between 12-18 months.

PY Gerbeau, CEO of London Resort Company Holdings, said: “It’s taken an enormous effort from everyone involved to get to where we are today.

“I want to thank the home team, our investor, our partners and people who supported us for their dedication and incredible commitment.

“We have always said our ambition is to build much more than just a theme park. It will be a beacon of world class entertainment and experiences within a world-leading sustainable environment.

"We still have a long way to go and we are very much looking forward to working with the Planning Inspectorate over the coming months.

"But, from where we were, less than eighteen months ago, today is a game changer and a very special day to celebrate.”

Billed as one of the most ambitious construction projects in Europe ever and as UK's answer to Disneyland, the park will be three times larger than any other in the UK when complete.

Twin theme parks will be built across 535 acres in north Kent, with the first opening in 2024 and the second in 2029.

The London Resort will also be one of the UK's largest single site employers, and could contribute up to £50bn to the economy.

More than 3,500 hotel rooms will be created and two ferry terminals – one each side of the River Thames – will be built, along with back-of-house facilities, a visitor centre and a new road from the A2.

The London Resort will be the first European development of its kind to be built from scratch since the opening of Disneyland Paris in 1992.

If the application is approved in the next 18 months, it is hoped construction will begin next year.

The resort will create more than 6,000 construction jobs and will open up 48,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2038.