An Essex pop star will join a star-studded line-up for a celebrity special of the Great British Bake Off.

A five-episode series is being filmed to raise money for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign and will air in the spring.

Singer Anne-Marie, who is from Tilbury and has performed with the likes of Clean Bandit and Sean Paul, is one of 20 celebrities who will showcase their baking skills.

Scottish actor James McAvoy, actress Daisy Ridley and TV presenter Stacey Dooley, double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, actor and comedian John Bishop, and comedian and presenter Tom Allen will also feature in the series.

The list of celebrity participants also includes YouTuber and musician KSI, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, author and psychotherapist Philippa Perry, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and comedian Rob Beckett.

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, TV star Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, as well as singer Nadine Coyle, and comedian Katherine Ryan are also all on board.

Each episode will see four celebrities battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be judging the bakes while host Matt Lucas will also return to the tent “keeping time and spirits up”.

Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4, said: “What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.

“We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs.”

Kieran Smith, executive producer of Bake Off creators Love Productions, said: “Bake Off is extremely proud to support Stand Up To Cancer.

“It has been a difficult year for charities and we sincerely hope that this series will offer a lot of fun, but also some much-needed funds in the fight against cancer.”

Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £62 million, funding 55 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country, Channel 4 said.

READ MORE: