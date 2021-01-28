The number of over 80s who have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine in each part of the country has been revealed.

The areas are officially known as Sustainability and Transformational Partnerships (STPs).

There are 42 STPs in England, each of which is made up of a number of local authorities, NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to January 24.

Hertfordshire and West Essex has given the first covid jab to 82.6 per cent of its over 80s – which equates to 63,338 people.

That is the 14th highest in the country.

The Mid and South Essex partnership is 18th on the list after giving out 52,042 jabs.

This is 81.8 per cent of the over 80s population in the area.

The Suffolk and North East Essex partnership meanwhile ranks 37th out of the 42.

It has given out 43,945 jabs, which is 71 per cent of the over 80s population.

Government data up to January 27 shows of the 7,923,497 jabs given in the UK so far, 7,447,199 were first doses – a rise of 282,812 on the previous day’s figures.

Some 476,298 were second doses, an increase of 2,142 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 353,422.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 419,600 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government’s target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

