More than 1,000 people are battling coronavirus in Essex hospitals, latest figures have shown.

It comes as health chiefs are warning residents not to be complacent despite coronavirus infection rates continuing to fall across Essex.

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Essex hospitals is currently 1,210.

That is lower than the peak on January 13 when there were 1,441 people in hospital with Covid.

However, the latest number is still significantly higher than a month ago when there was around 700 hospital patients with coronavirus. Weekly data published by County Hall shows the average rate of infection in Essex has dropped to 466.6 cases per 100,000 people – the lowest it has been since mid-December.

The latest data, which is for the week ending January 21, shows Tendring (667.8) and Harlow (624.6) have the highest rates of infection in the county, while Uttlesford (312.2) has the lowest.

There were 6,949 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex in the seven days up to January 21.

But despite a drop in cases and rates, Essex County Council insists they still remain “very high”.

Health and Adult Social Care boss John Spence, said: “I am pleased to see a continued reduction in case rates across the county, and hope that they continue to fall.

“However, both case rates and positivity rates do remain extremely high, so we must not be complacent.

“It is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the guidance, remember to follow the rules of hand, face, space, work from home if possible, and always socially distance.”

Here are the latest case rates for each part of the Essex County Council area as of January 21 and what they were the week before on January 14.