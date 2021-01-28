Royal Mail has issued an update on the postcodes still affected by delivery delays in the UK.

The company said the delays are due to staff isolating and social distancing guidelines meaning deliveries are taking longer.

With areas around the UK still affected, Royal Mail released a service update for customers.

Royal Mail said there are currently high volumes of mail being posted in the UK which is having an impact on wait times.

Royal Mail has been facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

In a statement the company said yesterday: “Every single parcel and letter is important to us.

"Despite our best efforts and significant investment in extra resource, some customers may experience slightly longer delivery timescales than our usual service standards.

“This is due to the exceptionally high volumes of mail posted during this further lockdown period, alongside necessary coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices to keep our people and customers safe.

“In such cases, we always work hard to get back to providing our usual level of service as quickly as we can.”

The company added that deliveries and collections are taking place in almost all parts of the country.

However some areas in the UK are still facing delays due to “resourcing issues” in a number of the Royal Mail delivery offices.

Here are all the postcodes affected by the postal delays:

Barking (IG11)

Caernarfon DO (LL54, LL55)

Caterham DO (CR3, CR6)

Chatham (ME4, ME5)

Chingford DO (E4)

Chippenham DO (SN13-SN15)

Croydon (CR0, CR9)

Debden (IG7-IG10)

Enfield DO (EN1-3)

Erdington DO (B24)

Grays DO (RM16-RM20)

Ilford (IG1-IG6)

Kirkby (L32, L33)

Maida Hill DO (W9)

Ormskirk (L39, L40)

Peterborough DO (PE1, PE3-PE6)

South Croydon DO (CR0, CR2)

Upper Holloway (N7)

Westbury on Trym (BS9, BS10)

Widnes (WA8)

Royal Mail said: “If you need to collect an item for which we've left a 'Something for you' card from one of these offices, please check royalmail.com/services-near-you for details of our revised Customer Service Point opening hours.

“If we’ve not left a ‘Something for you card’, and you do not have alternative arrangements in place, we’re sorry that your mail will not be available for collection.”

Customers can check Royal Mail updates every day to find out if their postcode is affected by the ongoing postal delays.

In a recent poll by MoneySavingExpert.com, Royal Mail fell behind its delivery competitors in terms of how customers would rate the provided service.

The poll ran in early January and asked users to rate their experience over the previous year.

In the survey, 11,440 people voted and the delivery companies were ranked either by "great" "ok" or "poor".

DPD Local ranked as the best delivery firm while Royal Mail came in fourth place.

Royal Mail received 49 percent "great" votes, 36 percent of participants thought the service was "ok" while 15 percent thought the service was "poor".