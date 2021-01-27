NEW analysis shows which strain of coronavirus people were likely to have had.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that the new variant of Covid, first detected in the South East, was more likely to cause certain symptoms.

For example, suffers of the new strain were more likely to report coughing, a sore throat, fatigue and muscle pain.

Whereas people with the original strain of the virus were more likely to report a loss of smell and taste.

Although the data showed slight trends, it may give people insight into which strain of the virus they may have had.

The provisional findings were based on the regular Covid infection survey of people in private households in England.

There was no evidence of difference in the percentage of people reporting gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms were self-reported and not professionally diagnosed, and cover the period November 15 to January 16.

Health officials are monitoring mutant coronavirus variants to see which ones could cause “vaccine evasion”, a senior government adviser has said.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace, said that scientists were already looking at how fast a new vaccine could be “built and rolled out”.

It comes after scientists suggested that the new coronavirus strain first found in the south of England could be more deadly and transmissible.

But Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, said that virus mutations are “quite normal” and stressed that it is unlikely that vaccines would not have “some degree of effectiveness, even for new virus mutations” identified.

And Dr Hopkins said that treatments such as dexamethasone should still work “perfectly”.

Dr Hopkins told a Downing Street press conference: “We are ensuring that we look at all of the new variants that are emerging globally, we’re understanding which of the mutations in these variants are common and that are likely to be the ones that will come together to cause vaccine evasion.

“We will then use our global scientific networks to try and work with WHO (World Health Organisation) and other global partners to decide what the new vaccine should look like.

“However, in the UK we’re already leading these discussions with our Vaccine Taskforce, and we are coming together with scientists to build what we think are the likely mutations that will cause changes in our immunity and our immune response to vaccines, and we are already looking at how fast a new vaccine could be built and rolled out in this country.”