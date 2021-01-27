THE RAF has revealed the reason why a loud bang was heard over parts of East Anglia today. 

A sonic boom was heard across parts of the east this morning (Wednesday, January 27). 

The RAF says the loud noise came as a result of training exercise involving a Hawk aircraft. 

A spokesman said: "The sonic boom heard in East Anglia was inadvertently caused by a RAF Hawk aircraft completing a high speed dive as part of an air test schedule, any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

