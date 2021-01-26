An infuencer who travelled to Dubai to escape lockdown has insisted the trip was essential for her mental health.

Personal trainer Sheridan Mordew, 24, was interviewed on ITV's This Morning after receiving backlash for the trip.

But viewers were not impressed at her attempt to justify her travels.

They called her "selfish" and "disgraceful" for trying to imply her work was essential.

Sheridan claimed it was "essential travel" as she provides fitness updates and routines for her 12,500 followers on Instagram as part of her job as a personal trainer.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were not impressed by Sheridan's attempt at justifying her decision to go to Dubai

The social media star, who runs "Shape Up With Sher", arrived in Dubai on January 2 to film live workouts to inspire her clients back home in the UK.

Sheridan travelled while her hometown Sunderland was in Tier 4, meaning people were told to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel, unless the person was legally permitted to do so.

"The reason I came to Dubai was purely for business," Sheridan said today.

Phil told Sheridan: "A lot of the fitness stuff, this could be in your garage, you don't have to be in Dubai to do that."

The influencer said she had travelled to the United Arab Emirates because she was struggling with her mental health, adding that "clients depend on me to bring them happiness".

She said the travel was "the opportunity to get good content".

"I'm not going to get content at home watching Netflix", she said.

"It is all about the whole aspect of content, getting clients, all that kind of stuff."

She said she "couldn't be bothered" to do anything at home because of the weather and so decided to esacape the country, days before the third lockdown was announced.

She said she felt the choice was down to "happiness" and said that other people could work from home and have secure jobs, claiming she doesn't.

'My job is to motivate people'



Sheridan has been in Dubai since the start of January, on an 'essential work-trip’ to provide sunny content for her followers.



Following an online backlash, she joins us today to defend her position.



Watch the full chat 👉 https://t.co/1VuxanpnIc pic.twitter.com/KUNvs9aMx5 — This Morning (@thismorning) January 26, 2021

"I'm working for my business, I'm getting paid, people would jump at the opportunity to do that", she said.

She added she had been "struggling" to decide on whether posting or not posting some of the content she filmed in Dubai, but Phil countered that by not posting her content, she wouldn't be doing the essential work she had claimed was the reason for her Dubai visit in the first place.

"I'm not hurting anybody, I'm creating jobs, helping people's mental health, I'm following the guidelines", Sheridan said.

Holly and Phil said other fitness trainers, such as Joe Wicks, had managed to not only work in the UK, but have seen their followers count flourish during lockdown, but Sheridan responded that her mental health was suffering in the UK.

Twitter users branded her "selfish, disgraceful and heartless", with one writing: "Can’t stand these selfish influencers.

"They live in their own world and love shoving their amazing lives in other peoples faces."