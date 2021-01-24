DRIVERS are being warned to expect major disruption as Highways England completes five months of overnight works to the A12.

Five weeks of closures have already been announced and are underway, with two different phases of works starting.

The road is set to undergo essential maintenance work as well as resurfacing, with repairs also taking place to a bridge which joins the A12 and the A120.

Here is what we know about the closures announced so far:

Junction 27 to Junction 26

The first closure is already underway and will see the A12 westbound closed between junctions 27 for Spring Lane in Colchester and junction 26 for Stanway.

The road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am every day of the week for a total of five weeks.

Westbound traffic will be diverted off at junction 28, for Colchester United's stadium, before heading back on themselves and into Colchester via Ipswich Road and Cowdray Avenue.

The route then travels down Cymbeline Way and through London Road in Stanway and Copford before rejoining the A12 at junction 25 for Marks Tey.

The diversion route is about nine miles long.

Phase one of the works are set to take five weeks and finish on Friday, February 19.

However, Highways England have warned adverse weather conditions could cause delays.

A map of the diversion route

Junction 29 A120 sliproad

The second phase is also already underway and will see the A120 northbound sliproad entry to the A12 at junction 29 closed for four weeks for bridge works.

Northbound traffic will be diverted southbound towards the A12 at junction 28, turning around to continue northbound on the A12.

The road will again be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am.

The bridge works are set to continue through to June, although further closure dates of the sliproad or A12 in the area have yet to be announced.

A map of the diversion route

Residents are set to be updated with dates of further closures by Highways England directly.

However you can get updates on the works here: highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/east/east-maintenance-schemes.

A12 upgrade

Contractors are continuing investigation work ahead of the proposed widening of the A12.

Highways England plans to make the road three lanes in both directions between Colchester and Chelmsford.

It is expected to cost around £1.2billion and is scheduled for completion in 2027/ 2028.

Closures took place earlier in January and last year for investigation works.

Further closures are expected on the A12 when archaeology trial trenching takes place in March.