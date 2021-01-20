Storm Christoph is set to batter Essex in the next 24 hours and bring heavy rainfall across the county.

Numerous flood and weather warnings are in place for the storm, which could bring two months worth of rain in a 48-hour period.

The unsettled conditions could also bring high winds and snowfall as the storm engulfs the country through the middle of the week.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that rain is “initially” the main concern but the picture will change as low pressure could introduce colder air.

He explained: “As we go through the week and the low pressure that is bringing these fronts of rainfall that are persistent and heavy over the next few days … as that low pressure moves east and out into the North Sea, the winds will become a thing really later in the week.

“Also as the low pressure moves away it pulls down a north-westerly airflow which brings much colder air across the UK again which then presents a further risk of snow.”

Mr Claydon described the situation as “a timeline of different hazards as we go through the week but the first hazard is certainly of rain and that’s reflected in the warnings at the moment”.

READ MORE:

The Environment Agency has warned of “significant flooding” risks across northern, central and eastern England, with flood defences being erected in some areas to protect communities over the coming days.

In Essex, rain has already arrived in much of the county. There will be a brief respite in the middle of the day before the heaviest and a prolonged spell of rain sweeps through in the evening/ overnight.

According to the Met Office, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain in south Essex by 8am today (Wednesday, January 20).

This then fluctuates between a 50 and 10 per cent chance of rain up until 5pm.

But throughout the rest of the evening, the chances of rain increases to 90 per cent at 11pm, where the heaviest rain is set to fall.

The heavy rain is expected to continue until a 3am tomorrow before stopping at 5am.

North Essex will get a more prolonged spell of rain this morning until midday. The chance of rain is as high as 80 and 90 per cent.

That then drops down to between 60 and 10 per cent up until 11pm when the heavy band of rain sweeps in.

The chances of rain increase to 70 per cent by that time and rise as high as 90 per cent by midnight. Heavy rain will continue for several hours before easing at 4am tomorrow and stopping an hour later.

Up to 50mm could fall in parts of the county.

Wind speeds in Essex could peak at 44mph on Wednesday night and will remain constant throughout the next 48 hours.