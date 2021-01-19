A MAN from Essex has been arrested in connection with a fatal three-car crash.

The 45-year-old man is being quizzed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being in an unfit state to drive through drink or drugs.

He was behind the wheel of an Aston Martin which was involved in a collision on the A414 in Stanstead Abbotts around 6.15pm yesterday (Monday, January 18).

Two others vehicles were involved - a black BMW 330d which was travelling eastbound with the Aston Martin - and a white Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling westbound.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his twenties, died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his twenties, is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

The man arrested by police, who is from Chelmsford, remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man whose life has been tragically cut short. His family are receiving specialist support from our officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch immediately. Anything you saw could be vital in helping us to establish what happened.

“If you have a dash cam, and you were travelling on the A414 around the time of the collision, I urge you to check it and get in touch if you spot something that could be useful for the investigation.

“Anyone who has information about the collision, including witnesses and those with useful dash cam footage, should get in touch with me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at james.thorne@cambs.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Greenback.”