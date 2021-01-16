A BEAUTIFUL blanket of snow draped across parts of Essex this morning, transforming nearly everything it touched into a picturesque scene.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning earlier this week after predicting parts of the county could see rather heavy snowfall throughout today.

The message of caution, which is in place across the East of England and other parts of the country, is set to remain until 8pm this evening.

Although the wintery weather has not quite delivered the volume and consistency of snow many had hoped for, some parts of Essex were left glistening white.

In Billericay, for example, residents awoke to see their cars and streets neatly dusted like the top of a delicious Victoria sponge cake.

Karen Watson, who lives in the area, says she is a massive fan of snow and was therefore delighted the experts’ predictions were proved to be true.

She said: “I follow the weather guys on Twitter, so I knew it was coming, but I did not want to get my hopes up.

“So, it was a nice scene to start the day, seeing some lying on the ground – I really love the snow.

“I didn’t go out in it, but normally I would in a shot. There is nothing better than a walk in a fresh, peaceful fall.”

Keen cyclist Michael Polom, of Prettygate, Colchester, said his extremely young twins were fascinated when they saw the snow falling.

He said: “Our three-month old twins were totally transfixed watching the snow fall outside the window. It is the first time they have seen it.”

Shortly after the snow fell in Colchester Jez Dixon, his wife Roxann, and their seven-year-old daughter Darcy, wasted no time in building a snowman.

Mr Dixon, who runs Best Days Vintage, in Eld Lane, said: "My daughter was ecstatic that it had been snowing and woke us up much earlier than we'd have liked.

“But I must admit it makes everything look beautiful and it's been a nice break from home schooling hell."

As well as occupying excitedable children, the snow also proved popular with playful pooches who wasted no time in diving straight into the chilly weather.

Hollie Caldeira, who lives in Myland, Colchester, let her two long haired German Shepherds loose not long after they awoke.

She said: “I was very excited, and it was a welcome surprised on a Saturday morning in lockdown.

“I was happy to let the dogs outside. They even went a bit crazy and tried to eat the snow.”