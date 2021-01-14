Live: Updates as flooding on roads causes major delays

Live: Updates after flooding on the A127, M25, A12 and A13
- ☔ Heavy rain overnight has caused serious flooding on roads across Essex
- ☔ Nearly an inch of rain has fallen across the county in the last 12 hours according to Essex Weather Forecasting Centre
- ☔ The A127 is facing a number of issues - with the Fairglen Interchange near Wickford being badly affected
- ☔ Watery Lane in Hullbridge has been closed with a number of vehicles reported to be stuck the flood water
- ☔ Meanwhile there are also problems at various points on the M25, A12 and A13
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment