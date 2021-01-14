Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live: Updates as flooding on roads causes major delays

Live: Updates after flooding on the A127, M25, A12 and A13

By Poppie Webster

    ☔ Heavy rain overnight has caused serious flooding on roads across Essex
  • ☔ Nearly an inch of rain has fallen across the county in the last 12 hours according to Essex Weather Forecasting Centre
  • ☔ The A127 is facing a number of issues - with the Fairglen Interchange near Wickford being badly affected
  • ☔ Watery Lane in Hullbridge has been closed with a number of vehicles reported to be stuck the flood water
  • ☔ Meanwhile there are also problems at various points on the M25, A12 and A13