A warning has been issued due to flood waters causing problems on the county's roads this morning.
Standing water on some roads in Essex is causing trouble for drivers.
In Mersea Road, Langenhoe, a car has gone off the road due to high water levels.
Southend Road in Fobbing and Monk Street in Thaxted are also badly affected by deep standing water.
There are also problems on the A127 and the A13 Londonbound.
Essex Fire Service has warned residents to take extra care on the road this morning.
They said: "With flooded roads all over Essex today please only call 999 in an emergency or if there's a risk to life If you come across a flooded road.
"Find another route.
"Don't risk driving through flood water.
"We don't arrange vehicle recovery or pull cars from flood water."
Standing water on some roads in Essex this morning including Mersea Road at Langenhoe where a car has gone off the road; Southend Road in Fobbing; and Monk Street in Thaxted which are all affected by deep standing water.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 14, 2021
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment