A MAN who stabbed his wife in the back following a row over an alleged affair has been convicted of murder.

Wilfred Jacob, 44, had denied murdering Linda Vilika but a jury found him guilty after a two week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jacob was arrested and charged by police following Ms Vilika’s death at the couple’s home address in The Street, Great Saling, on August 19, 2019.

Jacob had rung 999 claiming Ms Vilika was lying on the floor unresponsive after she had allegedly attacked him with a knife.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Vilika, who was 41, had died after suffering stab wounds to her back and chest.

Giving evidence during the trial, forensic pathologist Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow said Ms Vilika had also sustained small dots of blood in her eyes and injuries to her neck which were most likely caused by strangulation.

Jacob accepted he had caused his wife’s death but insisted his actions were the result of suffering an epileptic fit called an aura.

He claimed he had no recollection of the incident or what he did.

But these suggestions were dismissed by the prosecution, who stated there was no scientific evidence to prove Jacob had suffered an epileptic episode.

Jacob was rushed to hospital following his wife’s death but was discharged the next day.

Victim - Linda Vilika

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the defendant had carried out a “powerful attack” on his wife after becoming “consumed with jealousy” over an alleged affair she was having.

Jacob was said to have bombarded Ms Vilika with unpleasant Whatsapp messages prior to her death and accused her of being unfaithful on a number of occasions.

It took the jury less than two hours to deliver its unanimous verdict yesterday.

Following the decision, Judge Patricia Lynch said Jacob was facing a spell in prison.

He is due to be sentenced tomorrow.