A FURTHER 62 deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded at hospitals in Essex.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in the county today came at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed a further 22 patients have died within 28 days of contracting Covid-19.

It takes the total number of deaths at the trust to 635.

There have meanwhile been 13 new deaths announced at Southend Hospital, taking the overall total to 463.

At the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the total has risen to 614 - up 11 from yesterday.

There have also been seven deaths recorded at both Broomfield Hospital and the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, while two more have been announced at the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

Today's figures released by the NHS show there have been another 695-Covid related deaths in hospitals in England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.