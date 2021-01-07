HOSPITAL admissions for Covid-19 have dropped by seven per cent in Essex, new figures show.
Statistics from Essex County Council show that as of January 5, there were 1,024 beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in Essex hospital trusts.
This equates to 34 per cent of trust capacity and is seven per cent lower compared to bed occupancy one week previous, ending on December 29.
In the seven days to December 31, there were 15,474 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex. This is the latest date for which complete data is available.
On the same date, the weekly case rate for Essex is 1,039 per 100,000, and the highest weekly case rates were in Epping Forest and Castle Point, with rates of 1,321.9 and 1,326.3 per 100,000, respectively.
