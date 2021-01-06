WORRIED parents are appealing for their daughter to return home after she left a concerning note before going missing during the early hours.

Olivia Slater, aged 14, is believed to have left her mother’s property in Manor Road, Harwich, between 5am and 7am on Tuesday January 6.

The schoolgirl, who has been described as being about 5ft tall with a slim build, is said to have fled on at least two separate occasions in the past.

This time, however, she left her parents a note in which she apologised before saying she was heading to Halifax to “sort myself out” having ended a relationship.

Despite claiming to be travelling to the large market town, Olivia’s location remains unknown, but she could also be in Clacton.

Olivia, also known as Olivia Smith, is believed to be with a boy named Conrad Marlborough, aged 15.

Her father Michael Slater, who has struggled to sleep since her disappearance, is now urging her to come home to safety.

He said: “I am feeling distraught and I would just like her to come to mine and I love her - I just want my daughter home.”

Heartbroken mother Sammy Smith has also pleaded with Olivia.

She said: "I am really worried about her and I just want her to come home and stop going missing."

Mr Slater has asked anyone who sees Olivia, who is believed to be with a boy, to get in touch with the police or contact him by calling 07549850094.