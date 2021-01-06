A rape victim whose attacker was jailed for 13 years is now urging other victims to bravely come forward.

The woman, who is remaining anonymous, was assaulted in 2016 and her attacker was jailed for 13 years last February.

She has decided to speak out now about her experience and the support we provided her and to encourage others who’ve been assaulted to come forward.

She said: “From start to finish the support I have had from Essex Police has been good. I still receive support now and have done throughout the investigation, charge, trial, conviction and sentencing.

“The whole process from start to finish was long but I’m aware these things take time. Essex Police were there the whole way, only an email or a phone call away.

“Offering a listening ear and encouraging me when I wanted to give up. Reminding me that I was the victim. That I had not done anything wrong. He had.

“On the day of the trial again the support I received was great. They were there every single day, making sure I gave my evidence in the best way possible.

“They helped secure the guilty verdict and made sure that he received the toughest sentence possible.

“If anybody who was in my position was worried about coming forward and reporting such a crime: My advice would be to do it.

“Essex Police were there with me with their support, and most of all they believed me. They believed in me and I knew with their help I could get what I was due. Justice.

“I urge any person to come forward, be brave and report it to the police.”

If you want to report an offence or information about an offence you can call Essex Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.