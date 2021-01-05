Plans to end the prosecution of people who fail to pay the BBC licence fee will be shelved until at least 2022, according to reports.

Ministers are said to be concerned the move could create an even harsher system than the one currently in place, the Telegraph reported.

The BBC claimed decriminalisation could cost the broadcaster more than £1 billion over five years, and would almost certainly necessitate further cuts to the service, on top of those already implemented last year.

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee earlier this year, the BBC’s new director-general, Tim Davie, said the plan to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee “doesn’t pass the logic test.”

He argued the proposed system would mean people unable to pay would face higher fines.

Kevin Brennan, a Labour member of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, said he was in favour of keeping the licence fee unchanged.

Brennan cited the departure of Dominic Cummings as a potential reason for the government to climb down, saying it had changed the “mood music” in No 10.

Non-payment of the licence fee is a criminal offence for which more than 100,000 people are prosecuted annually.

According to the Telegraph, which first reported that the proposals had been delayed, the government is now planning to wait until 2022 when the licence fee is due for review.

The delay is partly down to a fear that the replacement system for dealing with non-payment could prove less popular than criminal enforcement, if civil bailiffs were used to seize goods to the value of the debt.

What are the TV licence rules currently?

Under current rules, you could be prosecuted for failing to purchase a TV licence if you’re found to have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally.

The maximum fine is £1,000, or £2,000 in Guernsey, plus any legal costs and/or compensation.

According to the official website, prosecution is a “last resort,” and you may be offered a payment plan instead.

The current cost of the BBC licence fee is £157.50 per annum for colour television, and £53 for black and white.

Reductions are available for some people, for instance care home residents can apply for a discounted licence at £7.50, and people who are severely sight impaired are entitled to a 50 per cent reduction in the fee.

Those aged 74 and over who receive Pension Credit are eligible to apply for a free TV licence, paid for by the BBC.