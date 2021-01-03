Four Essex men broke strict Covid rules as they drove hundreds of miles to Wales in a bid to climb Snowdon.
Welsh Police took to Twitter yesterday to slam the four men - who have now been reported for Covid-19 offences and are set to face fines.
Essex residents are supposed to be staying home for all but essential travel under Tier 4 restrictions.
Tier 4 restrictions are also in place in Wales, meaning residents should only leave their homes for a small number of reasons including exercise, work, education, childcare and medical reasons.
4 males who had travelled from #Essex (Tier 4 area therefore essential journeys only) to climb #Snowdon have all been reported for #COVID19 offences— HGC Uned Plismona'r Ffyrdd/NWP Roads Policing Unit (@NWPRPU) January 2, 2021
The tweet said: "4 males who had travelled from Essex (Tier 4 area therefore essential journeys only) to climb Snowdon have all been reported for COVID-19 offences Wales is at Level 4.
"Please StayHome All visitors will be welcomed back when it is right and safe to do so Keep Wales Safe"
