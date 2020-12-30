A major incident has been declared across Essex as the county's healthcare system struggles to cope with a rising number of patients in need of acute care.

There is particular pressure on the Mid and South Essex trust - which runs Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals - with bosses there confirming this morning that there are now more than double the number of Covid patients which were being treated in the first wave of the virus.

Staff at that trust have been asked to return from leave to plug gaps in levels.

What has happened this morning?

In response to a significant growing demand on hospitals and health and social care services across Essex - particularly Mid and South Essex - due to coronavirus, the Essex Resilience Forum (ERF) has declared a ‘major incident’.

What does that mean?

It means the situation in Essex has now been escalated to Governmental level and it is likely additional capacity will be created elsewhere to cater for the increasing number of patients in the county.

What is the problem?

Many among you may be thinking: 'We've heard major incident alarms before'. And that is true. Hospitals, alone declaring a major incident does happen, especialyl in winter when pressure is always on the NHS.

However, this is different. The Essex Resilience Forum can only declare a major incident if more than one "priority" service declares on internally.

At the moment, we understand the county's NHS trusts and the authorities which oversee social care are at most risk.

This can make for the "perfect" healthcare storm as it makes it very difficult for acute hospitals to discharge patients back to home settings with a care package in place.

This results in a high number of "bed blockers", which in turn makes it difficult for new patients to be admitted.

Who is saying what?

Local leaders from the ERF - a group that comprises the NHS, blue light responders and local authorities - say the pressures are being felt primarily in NHS and local authority services and are associated with critical care and bed capacity, staff sickness/self-isolation levels and the system’s ability to discharge patients quickly into safe environments.

As of today, the number of patients in Essex receiving treatment for coronavirus increased to levels which have exceeded those seen at the peak of the first wave of the virus in the spring.

These levels are likely to increase further in the coming days.

Anthony McKeever, Executive Lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said: “We are taking every action possible within the NHS and across the wider health and social care partnerships in Essex to limit the impact on the NHS and the wider health system.

“This involves using critical care capacity elsewhere in Essex and the Eastern region and identifying additional locations and capacity to assist with the discharging of patients to reduce pressure on hospitals.

“Our strong working relationships mean we are able to respond effectively to support our local communities.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all those hard-working colleagues who are working tirelessly to support our communities across the system. They are all doing an amazing job in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Chief Constable of Essex Police and Co-Chair of the Essex Local Resilience Forum, BJ Harrington, said: “Declaring a major incident enables us to seek further support from the Government to address the severe pressures which the health system is under because of Covid-19.

“The people of Essex have been magnificent and are only dialling 999 or attending A&E in an emergency – we need this to continue because this will help protect the very limited capacity available at our hospitals. Please stay safe; work from home if possible, follow the social distancing rules, and only travel if absolutely necessary.”