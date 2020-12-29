PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is tonight due to decide upon England’s new tiers amid claims up to two thirds of people could end up in the toughest lockdown restrictions.
Mr Johnson is chairing a meeting of the “Covid-O” committee this evening ahead of the Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s expected briefing tomorrow.
It is understood parts of the Midlands and the North could join Essex in Tier 4.
It comes as ministers are growing increasingly concerned over new and more infectious Covid variants, which are spreading across the country.
The Government has yet to rule out tougher new “Tier 5” rules - which could see schools shut down - however it is thought toughening up Tier 4 rules could come first.
Mr Hancock will update MPs on the tier system in the Commons tomorrow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment