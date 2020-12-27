STORM Bella has reportedly felled trees and caused flooding in various parts of Essex.
Some readers and emergency services have posted pictures online of some of the damage caused by the weather this weekend.
Reader Roger Webster took a photo this morning of a fallen tree in Mountdale Gardens, Leigh.
He also said the road is also streaming with floodwater off of Blenheim Park.
On twitter, the southern Essex Roads Policing Unit responded to a situation in Essex where a car had some damage to the front bumper cause by guard rails.
QT22 🚔 Storm Bella 🌪💨 has played havoc on Essex’s roads tonight, severe Flooding 🌊and Fallen trees have caused several RTC’s, please drive to the conditions, this driver found the Armco wins every time, thankfully not injured. @EP_RPU_South pic.twitter.com/p9IEulhas7— BLUE ROCKET 🚀 (@BlueRocket77) December 27, 2020
Thankfully, they were not injured.
However, some areas were not as badly affected as others.
In a humourous post, twitter user SloggettDanny posted a video of the windy conditions in Jaywick Sands.
Storm Bella checkup after 3am wind is blowing the trees apart,Deep like fish in Jaywick Sands Essex England 27/12/2020 @SloggettDanny pic.twitter.com/onAbSW4gpN— Danny Sloggett Vision (@SloggettDanny) December 27, 2020
Has Storm Bella affected you in your area? Please send us your pictures and comment in the ‘Send us your News’ section by clicking on our Contact Us page.
