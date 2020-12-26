Storm Bella is expected to batter south Essex on Boxing Day, Met Office is warning.

The Met Office said conditions across the UK will turn increasingly unsettled through to December 27, with seriously strengthening winds and heavy rain moving in from the north.

A yellow warning for wind for the whole of England has been issued and will be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day. Gusts could be up to 80mph and there could be damage to property in places.

The Met Office map

From 3pm today (Saturday), Storm Bella is set to batter south Essex. It is expected to last until midday on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said; "Very windy weather is expected for parts of England, Wales and the far south of Scotland, leading to disruption to transport and utilities."

What to expect

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

UK Power Networks is gearing up to respond to any power cuts caused by Storm Bella

Extra efforts are underway, in recognition of the fact that this is a festive weekend with most people staying at home.

The company is preparing for 70mph winds, which could bring down branches and trees damaging overhead power lines.

The electricity network is built to be resilient, but extreme weather can sometimes damage overhead lines so extra engineers, damage assessment teams, call takers and other staff are ready to respond over the weekend.

Engineers will be able to fix some power cuts quickly without visiting the scene of the damage, however it may not be possible for teams to climb and repair overhead power lines until the winds have subsided to a safe level.

Head of customer services and innovation Ian Cameron, said: “We understand how difficult it would be, to be without electricity especially during cold weather and the festive period, and will do our best to restore supplies quickly if there are power cuts.

“Keeping people safe and fixing power cuts is our priority, so if you see any damaged power lines our advice is to stay away, keep everyone clear and call us on 105.

“We ask people to make sure they are prepared at home too. For example you could charge your mobile phone and devices before the weather hits. We provide free extra help to people living in vulnerable circumstances, who are on our Priority Services Register.”

People can report any power cuts or damaged power lines by ringing 105, and find up-to-date information on the company’s website or by following @ukpowernetworks on Twitter.