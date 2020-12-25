The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 61,064 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 46,894 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 7,950.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 6,220.
