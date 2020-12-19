Boris Johnson announced London and the South East will move to Tier 4 tomorrow Sunday 20, just days after Matt Hancock announced the region was moving to Tier 3 along with other large areas of England.

Tier 4 rules are equivalent to the national lockdown in November.

Non-essential retail closed and people must work from home if they can. Travelling in and out of Tier 4 will not be allowed.

Can I still celebrate Christmas with my family?

Christmas bubbles in Tier 4 are cancelled due to concerns around the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Boris Johnson said.

Areas in Tier 4 will not be able to mix with other households during Christmas at all, though support bubbles will remain in place.

The festive bubble policy across Tier 1, 2 and 3 areas of England will be dramatically scaled back to just Christmas Day, as opposed to the promised five days.

Use the search tool to find your local authority on the map:

Which areas are moving to Tier 4? Large swathes of southern England will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from Sunday 20. While the majority of North of England is to remain in Tier 3, with no changes since December 2.

Areas moving to Tier 4: Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, Surrey with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex, and Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire.

But Bristol and North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire will move from Tier 2 to Tier 1.