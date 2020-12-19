A new coronavirus tier has been introduced tonight - but how much could you be fined for breaking Christmas rules?

Tier 4 restrictions, which implement a stay-at-home order and revoking of the Christmas relaxation measures, have been introduced in the south east.

Christmas relaxation rules have also changed across England, with mixing only allowed on Christmas day, and overnight stays outside of your household discouraged.

Boris Johnson said: "I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is, for instance, for grandparents to see their grandchildren, for families to be together.

"So I know how disappointing this will be. But we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science.

"When the science changes, we must change our response."

Boris Johnson did not confirm whether police would be told to stop people travelling home in light of the new rules or if they would knock on people's doors on Christmas day.

He commended officers throughout the pandemic, saying they had done an "amazing job" of "light touch" policing and that the public had been generally compliant.

"(People) naturally want to do it themselves.

"The bulk of the population do it themselves and get it right and they'll continue to do so."

As it currently stands, how the new changes will be enforced has not been outlined, but it is expected the usual fines fines for breaching Covid regulations will still be in force.

England

People aged 18 or over can be fined:

• £200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days

• £400 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400

What has the Home Secretary said?

Home Secretary Priti Patel said “nothing has changed” with how coronavirus laws will be policed over Christmas.

Asked if the Prime Minister should have implemented stricter laws rather than the guidance for the festive period, Ms Patel told BBC Breakfast: “We’re not here to criminalise people around Christmas, which is why we have clear guidance.

“I look back throughout this year… and look at how the British public have been incredible and the way in which they follow guidance, follow laws as well, but also adopted the practices of social distancing.”

She continued: “We’ve seen breaches throughout the year when it comes to breaches of coronavirus laws and, of course, the police will continue to enforce against people, individuals, egregious breaches that effectively risk spreading the virus.

“Nothing has changed on that and it’s absolutely right that the police continue to do that.”

Ms Patel later said the police have been “exceptional” in adopting to changes to laws and guidance, as well as educating the public throughout the pandemic.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would inform the police if she saw people breaching coronavirus laws over Christmas.