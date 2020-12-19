Three areas in Essex will not be going into tougher Tier 4 restrictions from tomorrow.

Earlier today the Prime Minister announced parts of London, the South East, and the East of England would move to the new restrictions.

It will cover any area which is in Tier 3 in the south of England.

For those moved into Tier 4, Christmas mixing is now cancelled.

But three areas in Essex will remain in Tier 2.

Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford escaped being put into Tier 3 earlier this week.

It means all three areas will not face the new Tier 4 restrictions.

These areas will have the Christmas “bubble” policy – allowing up to three household to meet up over the holiday period – severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street news conference that he was making the changes with a “very heavy heart”.

He said: “I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year, and how important it is, for instance, for grandparents to see their grandchildren, for families to be together.

“So I know how disappointing this will be. But we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and we will be guided by the science.

“When the science changes, we must change our response.”

The new Tier 4 restrictions will apply in all Tier 3 areas in the South East – covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also apply in London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) and the East of England – Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire and Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

Exemptions to the “stay at home” message which applied in the November lockdown, will also apply in the new Tier 4 – including support bubbles, childcare bubbles and children whose parents are separated.

People will be allowed to travel for education, childcare and to go to work if they cannot work from home and they will be permitted unlimited outdoor exercise.