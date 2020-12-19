A drug ring which distributed “large amounts” of date rape disguised as food delivery drivers has been busted.

Three men and a woman suspected of managing the distribution of Class A drugs have been charged after police raided six properties in London and Essex.

An estimated £500,000 worth of drugs were seized during the search, along with £30,000 in cash and £50,000 worth of assets.

Food delivery-style clothing was also recovered, suggesting drug runners were using moped deliveries to reduce suspicion and avoid detection.

The four people charged are accused of handling the distribution of large quantities of contraband across London, in particular 'chemsex' drugs.

Three of those arrested have been charged with conspiracy to distribute Class A drugs, as well proceeds of crime (POCA) offences.

Wesley Candida, 29, Vanessa Candida, 28, both of Ilford, and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos, 30, of Tower Hamlets, are due to appear in court in January.

The other suspects arrested has since been bailed, while officers continue with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Anne Medlycott, of City of London Police, said: “The force takes a zero tolerance approach to drugs in the City, so it’s good that we’ve managed to not only disrupt this Organised Crime Group and their operation, but also seize the drugs and their assets, hitting them where it hurts.

“This OCG specialised in chemsex drugs such as GBL, Mephedrone and Crystal Meth, amongst others.

“Chemsex drugs can become a destructive influence in people’s lives and lead to serious problems.

“I would urge anyone who feels that this is becoming an issue, to take control and seek help from dedicated support services or their GP.”